OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus TV U1S India Launch Today: How to Watch Live, What to Expect

OnePlus will today launch its second OnePlus Nord smartphone in the country - OnePlus Nord CE. The OnePlus Nord CE will be unveiled at OnePlus’ Summer Launch Event that is scheduled to begin at 7PM IST today. The OnePlus Nord CE has been teased to come with a 64-megapixel primary camera and the smartphone’s design elements have also been teased by OnePlus, saying that the smartphone will come with just 7.9mm of thickness. Alongside the OnePlus Nord CE smartphone, OnePlus is also set to launch its new OnePlus TV U1S that will come with Dynaudio speakers. Both the OnePlus Nord CE 5G and the OnePlus TV U1S will be sold via Amazon.

The launch will take place at 7PM IST today and will be livestreamed on OnePlus’ social media channels. OnePlus has also made a dedicated microsite for the Summer Launch Event. Alternatively, readers can watch the launch event in the video embedded below this paragraph. The event will go on for about 40 minutes, according to the schedule shared by OnePlus. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be launched as a mid-range smartphone and is rumoured to be priced at Rs 22,999 onwards, while the OnePlus TV U1S is said to be priced at Rs 37,999 for the 50-inch model. The smart TV is also rumoured to come in a 55-inch variant that could be priced at Rs 45,999, and a 65-inch variant priced at Rs 60,999.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is rumoured to come with a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone could also come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. In terms of optics, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will come with a triple rear camera with a 64-megapixel primary shooter. There will be a 4,500mAh battery on the OnePlus Nord CE with support for the company’s 30W Warp Charge technology.

The OnePlus TV U1S, on the other hand, is teased to come with a bezel-less design and will offer a 4K resolution. The TV will also come with Dynaudio sound and it is said to have 30W speakers and HDMI 2.0 ports as well as Android TV 10 on the software front. Further, the OnePlus TV U1S is rumoured to come in 50-, 55-, and 65-inch screen sizes.

