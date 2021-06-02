OnePlus Nord CE 5G Storage Option Revealed, Rear Design Teased Ahead of June 10 Launch

OnePlus has teased that the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 5G would come with a pill-shaped rear camera module, similar to the first-gen OnePlus Nord that debuted in July 2020. The design was teased in a promotional video available across OnePlus social media channels. Separately, an Amazon quiz has revealed that the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 5G will come with at least 8GB RAM with 128GB storage option. The details spotted by 91Mobiles also note that the smartphone would feature a Charcoal Ink colour finish. The new OnePlus Nord phone will launch in India on June 10 at the company’s Summer Launch event. The same event will also see the arrival of the new OnePlus TV U1S smart TV.

We built a great device, then added a little more. Because you wouldn’t want a little less.Join us at the OnePlus Summer Launch Event on June 10 at 7pm IST to see for yourself. Get notified - https://t.co/oQgVeK4uFW pic.twitter.com/rLIadjaN6r — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) May 31, 2021

The company is yet to share details over the OnePlus Nord CE 5G‘s hardware specifications. As per a recent, the phone is tipped to pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset that also powers notable mid-rangers such as Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and Xiaomi Mi 10i. It is also reported that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G would feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate — just like the first-gen Nord. Its rumoured triple rear camera system may include a 64-megapixel primary camera and for selfies, we could get a 16-megapixel shooter. The camera-related leak is in line with an old report by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (Onleaks), who claimed the phone (then rumoured to be called OnePlus Nord N1 5G) would bear similarities to the Nord N10 5G, which did not debut in India last year. Its landing page highlights that the phone will be up for pre-orders on June 11 and go on sale via official channels from June 16 onwards. OnePlus is rumoured to launch OnePlus Nord 2 on June 25, but there’s no official information available yet. The device is tipped to MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

