OnePlus Nord CE 5G Launched at Rs 22,999, OnePlus TV U1s at Rs 39,999: Full Live Updates
OnePlus Nord CE 5G Launched at Rs 22,999, OnePlus TV U1s at Rs 39,999: Full Live Updates

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is set to launch later today, and given how popular the first generation Nord was, this one too carries ample expectations.

News18.com | June 10, 2021, 19:49 IST
OnePlus is undoubtedly a notable brand in India that offers feature-packed smartphones at a relatively more affordable price range. Since it arrived in the country in 2014, the company has launched a variety of smartphones as well as other devices like wireless earphones, TVs, and most recently, smartwatch. It also recently confirmed the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G in India on June 10 at its Summer Launch event. The upcoming smartphone will be the first Nord phone in the country after the regular OnePlus Nord debuted last year. Company CEO Pete Lau has also said that the new OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be cheaper alternatives to the existing OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. But ahead of its official launch, here's a look at the history of OnePlus smartphones in India.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is here, and the phone stands for Core Edition. The device is in at Rs 22,999, falling in line with almost everyone’s expectations. Specifications include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G SoC, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate, a 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T, a 16MP front camera, a 64MP triple rear camera, and three new colours – Blue Void (light blue with dark blue accents), Charcoal Ink (which is basically black) and Silver Ray. Preorders for the phone will begin tomorrow, and sales begin on June 16 on OnePlus India and all other popular e-commerce platforms.

The OnePlus TV U1s features three screen sizes – 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch, each offering 4K picture quality. The new TV offers OxygenPlay 2.0 as the new software interface for the TV, which comes with a new Gamma Engine to take care of the blacks, image noise and fine details. It also has a new colour engine for more natural details, and OxygenConnect 2.0 to evolve OnePlus’ ecosystem play. There’s also an earbuds mode to let you enjoy the TV by yourself, and also screencast smoothly. It also gets interconnectivity with the OnePlus Watch, and more. The OnePlus TV U1s will sell from tonight, and is priced at Rs 39,999, Rs 47,999 and Rs 62,999 for the three screen sizes, respectively.

Jun 10, 2021 19:49 (IST)

Until then, it's a wrap from us. See you at another launch event.

PS: We're sorry we couldn't entertain you with our pre-launch live blog banter. Not that you'd have noticed (or missed it at all, but still).

Jun 10, 2021 19:48 (IST)

Our review of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be up soon, and until then, we'll continue to bring you more about the two new devices.

Jun 10, 2021 19:47 (IST)

The Nord CE 5G will now fire at the low-end of the Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 price range, while the original Nord will continue to sell at the higher end of the same price bracket. This is good sales strategy from OnePlus.

Jun 10, 2021 19:46 (IST)

I swear that this is the first time that I've used the words "extrapolated details" in a tech story.

Jun 10, 2021 19:45 (IST)

Here are the extrapolated details of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

Jun 10, 2021 19:45 (IST)

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G features the Snapdragon 750G SoC, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 64MP triple rear camera, a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging, and three colours – Blue Void, Charcoal Ink and Silver Ray. Prices start at Rs 22,999.

Jun 10, 2021 19:42 (IST)

SO, to sum up. The OnePlus TV U1s is priced from Rs 39,999 for a 50-inch 4K screen, going up to Rs 62,999 for 65-inch 4K. It has OxygenPlay 2.0 for a refreshed TV experience, SpeakNow for always-active background mics, 30W speakers co-tuned with DynAudio and with Dolby Audio, and OnePlus Connect 2.0 as well.

Jun 10, 2021 19:40 (IST)

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will pre-order from June 11, sales up from June 16 via OnePlus India and Amazon.

Jun 10, 2021 19:40 (IST)

Okay, I gotta say that I enjoyed that. Really enjoyed that.

Jun 10, 2021 19:39 (IST)

Hamza_HP53, Rohit RK and Violinist Sachin, OnePlus wants you to know that the Nord CE 5G has the 3.5mm audio port as well.

Jun 10, 2021 19:38 (IST)

...aaaaaand, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G starts at Rs 22,999. As of now.

Jun 10, 2021 19:38 (IST)

Gotta say, this is the most threatening price reveal of a phone.

Jun 10, 2021 19:37 (IST)

The Nord CE 5G apparently has a dual-SIM slot, which has really angered a fake on-screen detective.

Jun 10, 2021 19:37 (IST)

Since we missed it: OnePlus Connect 2.0 and OxygenOS 2.0 on the OnePlus TV U1s offers better integration with OnePlus Watch and the OnePlus Buds.

Jun 10, 2021 19:36 (IST)

PSA: The Nord CE 5G gets up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, and the Snapdragon 750G SoC. It has a 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T that claims 70 percent charge in 30mins.

Jun 10, 2021 19:35 (IST)

To the front, is a 16MP camera with ultra-wide mode.

Jun 10, 2021 19:35 (IST)

The triple camera features a 64MP main unit, a second ultra-wide unit, and the third unit is a mystery. It most likely holds a depth unit.

Jun 10, 2021 19:35 (IST)

OnePlus guarantees 3 years of security updates and 2 years of software updates with the Nord CE 5G.

Jun 10, 2021 19:34 (IST)

This is a slightly awkward but intriguing film production of the launch.

Jun 10, 2021 19:32 (IST)

Then, there's Silver Ray, which has all sorts of gradients everywhere.

Jun 10, 2021 19:34 (IST)

Oh, I forgot – the OnePlus TV U1s sale starts tonight, 9PM on OnePlus, Flipkart and Amazon.

Jun 10, 2021 19:32 (IST)

There is an accented blue colour variant of the Nord CE 5G, called Blue Void. Then, there is Charcoal Ink, which is a different shade of black. It's.. still black.

Jun 10, 2021 19:31 (IST)

The phone has Warp Charge 30T, a 64MP triple rear camera, and a 90Hz fluid AMOLED display. It gets a 4,500mAh battery, and the Snapdragon 750G 5G SoC too.

Jun 10, 2021 19:30 (IST)

Now, the phone. FYI: the OnePlus Nord CE stands for Core Edition.

Jun 10, 2021 19:27 (IST)

Here's the entire feature set, featuring 30W DynAudio speakers.

Jun 10, 2021 19:28 (IST)

The OnePlus TV U1s is priced at:

Rs 39,999 for 50-inch 4K

Rs 47,999 for 55-inch 4K

Rs 62,999 for 65-inch 4K

Jun 10, 2021 19:26 (IST)

It has 4K, SpeakNow active mics, 30W speakers with DynAudio tuning, and so on. Here's the entire feature set.

Jun 10, 2021 19:25 (IST)

We have started with the OnePlus TV U1s. There's Gamma Engine in it, which can apparently improve noise, contrast, blacks and whites, and so on.

Jun 10, 2021 19:19 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G launch event!

