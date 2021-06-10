OnePlus Nord CE 5G Launched at Rs 22,999, OnePlus TV U1s at Rs 39,999: Full Live Updates

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is here, and the phone stands for Core Edition. The device is in at Rs 22,999, falling in line with almost everyone’s expectations. Specifications include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G SoC, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate, a 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T, a 16MP front camera, a 64MP triple rear camera, and three new colours – Blue Void (light blue with dark blue accents), Charcoal Ink (which is basically black) and Silver Ray. Preorders for the phone will begin tomorrow, and sales begin on June 16 on OnePlus India and all other popular e-commerce platforms.

The OnePlus TV U1s features three screen sizes – 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch, each offering 4K picture quality. The new TV offers OxygenPlay 2.0 as the new software interface for the TV, which comes with a new Gamma Engine to take care of the blacks, image noise and fine details. It also has a new colour engine for more natural details, and OxygenConnect 2.0 to evolve OnePlus’ ecosystem play. There’s also an earbuds mode to let you enjoy the TV by yourself, and also screencast smoothly. It also gets interconnectivity with the OnePlus Watch, and more. The OnePlus TV U1s will sell from tonight, and is priced at Rs 39,999, Rs 47,999 and Rs 62,999 for the three screen sizes, respectively.

