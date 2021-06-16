OnePlus Nord CE 5G To Go On Sale Starting Today: Check Prices, Offers, and Specifications

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus recently launched its OnePlus Nord CE smartphone in India. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will go on sale in India starting today at 12PM (noon) and will be sold on Amazon and the OnePlus website. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G was launched last week as a budget-friendly OnePlus offering that comes with 5G support. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is priced at Rs 22,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, Rs 24,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and Rs 27,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The smartphone was launched in three colour options - Blue Void, Charcoal Ink, and Silver Ray colours. The smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and has a triple rear camera setup with a hole-punch front camera.

OnePlus India and Amazon are offering several discounts on the OnePlus Nord CE as well. Both the companies are givig Rs 1,000 off with HDFC Bank Credit Cards and EMI transactions. Customers who shop in the first 24 hours of the open sale on the OnePlus Store App also stand a chance to win the OnePlus Watch and other products. The OnePlus website is also offering up to 5 percent cashback on select American Express cards as well as up to six months of no-cost EMI options with HDFC bank. Those who buy the smartphone on Amazon can get Reliance Jio benefits worth Rs 6,000 along with additional Rs 5,000 cashback when using Amazon Pay on June 16 and June 17.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G runs on Android 11 with OxygenOS 11. The smartphone features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the smartphone carries a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary lens with electronic image stabilisation, an 8-megapixel secondary ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. Up front, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Connectivity options on the OnePlus Nord CE 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, a USB type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

