OnePlus Nord CE 5G With Snapdragon 750G SoC, OnePlus TV U1S 4K Launched in India: Price, Specs

OnePlus hosted its Summer Launch event in India today, where the Chinese tech company announced the launch of OnePlus Nord CE 5G (aka Core Edition) and OnePlus TV U1S. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is the first Nord smartphone in India since the launch of the regular OnePlus Nord last year. Unlike its sibling, the new device comes with a single selfie camera unit and Snapdragon 750G under the hood. However, both phones look similar to each other with the pill-shaped rear camera module and hole-punch display. To recall, the original OnePlus Nord carries dual selfie cameras and Snapdragon 765G SoC. On the other hand, the OnePlus TV U1S refreshes the existing OnePlus TV U1 with a bezel-less design and Speak Now feature to enable hands-free control. Both devices will retail will via Amazon India and official OnePlus channels.

In terms of specifications, the newly launched OnePlus Nord CE 5G sports a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and 450ppi pixel density. The screen comes with a hole-punch at the top-left corner that houses the single selfie camera. Under the hood, it comes with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset paired with integrated Adreno 619 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The phone runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS out-of-the-box and supports dual-SIM cards. The triple camera setup on the back of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G houses a 64-megapixel primary camera with EIS support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 119-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, there’s a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. The camera app comes bundled with modes Ultra Shot HDR, portrait, panorama, Pro mode, and more. Other notable features on the OnePlus Nord CE 5G include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, and 5G. It carries a 4,500mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. OnePlus claims that the phone can attain 70 percent battery (from zero) in an hour. Its price in India starts at Rs 22,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The pricing details of the 8GB RAM + 128GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage options remain unclear. Customers can choose between Blue Void, Charcoal Ink, and Silvery Ray colour options. Its open sale in India will start from June 16.

On the other hand, the OnePlus TV U1S comes in three sizes - 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. The top variant has a quad audio system (two tweeters and two speakers) with 30W audio output - co-tuned by Dynaudio. All three screens feature Ultra-HD (4K) resolution with support for HDR10+ content. The OnePlus TV U1S LED panel comes with a 60Hz refresh rate and 300 nits brightness. OnePlus continues to focus on its smart-TV’s design language, and similar to its sibling, the new device features slim bezels. All three models run Android TV 10-based Oxygen Play 2.0 out-of-the-box and support Google Assistant, Chromecast, Kids Mode, and with live channel. User can also plug-in the OnePlus TV Camera, priced at Rs 2,499 (sold separately) for video calling. Other notable features include three HDMI ports, two USB Type-A ports, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC. The TV remote looks similar to the Amazon Fire TV remote and include shortcut keys for Amazon Prime Video, Netflix. It adopts a black colour finish and customers can also control the TV with their OnePlus Watch. The 50-inch model carries a price tag of Rs 39,999, while the 55-inch and 65-inch variants cost Rs 47,999 and Rs 62,999, respectively. Amazon Prime, Flipkart Plus, OnePlus Red Cable members can purchase the device starting tonight. Currently, the regular OnePlus TV U1 is available in India with a single 55-inch screen that carries a price tag of Rs 52,999.

