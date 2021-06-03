OnePlus Nord CE 5G's Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of June 10 Launch: All You Need to Know

The OnePlus Nord Core Edition 5G aka OnePlus Nord CE 5G will launch in India on June 10 at the company’s Summer Launch event. Ahead of the official launch event, MySmartPrice in collaboration with tipster Yogesh, has shared the smartphone’s alleged specifications that include a 90Hz display, triple rear cameras, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor under the hood. OnePlus previously said that the new Nord phone would continue to be a mid-budget offering, designed for users who are looking for a more affordable device than the existing OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. If the alleged specs shared by the publication are accurate, the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 5G checks all the features that one can expect from a mid-ranger, at least on paper. OnePlus will also launch a new OnePlus TV U1s alongside the smartphone on June 10.

According to the report, the Nord Core Edition 5G would sport a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate - the same as the original OnePlus Nord from last year. The display will reportedly house an optical in-display fingerprint sensor and a punch-hole notch. In terms of the build, the smartphone is said to retain a full plastic body to maintain its low cost. As mentioned, it is expected to carry an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC paired with 6GB/8GB RAM with 64GB/128GB onboard storage options. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G’s triple rear camera setup might include a 64-megapixel primary with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The report adds that users will get a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. Other rumoured features include a 4,500mAh battery unit, which is slightly larger than 4,115mAh on the OnePlus Nord along with a 3.5mm audio jack. The will reportedly support 30W fast-charging, which the company calls Warp Charge 30T and measure 7.9mm in terms of thickness.

The report also adds that the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage option would cost around Rs 25,000. OnePlus had previously stated that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G would go on sale in India on June 16. Currently, the OnePlus Nord is available in the country for Rs 24,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variants carry a price tag of Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively.

