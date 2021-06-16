OnePlus Nord CE 5G's Open Sale in India Starts Today: Price, Best Deals and Specs

The newly launched OnePlus Nord CE 5G’s first open sale in India will start today, June 16c, at noon via OnePlus channels and Amazon. Launched on June 10 with OnePlus TV U1S at the OnePlus Summer Launch event, the smartphone’s pre-booking started the following day. Its price in India starts at Rs 22,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option costs Rs 27,999. There’s also a 6GB + 128GB option, but its availability and pricing details remain unclear. Customer can choose between Blue Void, Charcoal Ink, and Silvery Ray colour options and HDFC credit card users will get Rs 1,000 off on Amazon and OnePlus e-store. Other sale deals on both channels include a no-cost EMI payment mode for up to 6 months.

Tomorrow the OnePlus Nord CE 5G goes on sale. So be ready.Who knows, it might just go a little faster than you’d expect. Hit Notify me right now for more updates - https://t.co/UMDC0LqdHk pic.twitter.com/CbBBgqUhXR — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 15, 2021

In terms of specifications, the newly launched OnePlus Nord CE 5G sports a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and 450ppi pixel density. The screen comes with a hole-punch at the top-left corner that houses the single selfie camera. Under the hood, it comes with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset paired with integrated Adreno 619 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The phone runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS out-of-the-box and supports dual-SIM cards. The triple camera setup on the back of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G houses a 64-megapixel primary camera with EIS support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 119-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, there’s a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. The camera app comes bundled with modes Ultra Shot HDR, portrait, panorama, Pro mode, and more. Other notable features on the OnePlus Nord CE 5G include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, and 5G. It carries a 4,500mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. OnePlus claims that the phone can attain 70 percent battery (from zero) in an hour.

