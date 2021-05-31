OnePlus Nord CE Coming With Processor Downgrade? All We Know About Upcoming Mid-Ranger Yet

OnePlus will soon launch its new smartphone in the OnePlus Nord mid-range smartphone series. The company last week announced that it will launch the OnePlus Nord CE on on June 10 during the OnePlus Summer Launch event, where the company will also launch a new OnePlus TV U1S LED TV in India. OnePlus has now announced assured gifts worth Rs 2,699 for those who pre-order the smartphone on June 11. Ahead of the launch, the smartphone’s rumoured specifications have been leaked, hinting at a processor downgrade, and a camera upgrade on the upcoming OnePlus Nord smartphone. The rumoured specifications, hinted at in an Android Central report, claim that the smartphone would feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset and much more. The smartphone is also rumoured to carry a triple rear camera, instead of the quad camera setup on the first OnePlus Nord smartphone. OnePlus has not revealed any specifications of the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE yet.

The report says that OnePlus Nord will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset, which is a downgrade from OnePlus Nord’s Snapdragon 765G chipset. The smartphone is also rumoured to come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate - similar to the previous OnePlus Nord smartphone. The OnePlus Nord will also come with one less camera lens within its camera module, with a triple rear camera. According to the rumoured specifications, the rear camera will house a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 16-megapixel front camera.

Previously, renders of the OnePlus Nord CE were shared by known tipster Steve Hemmerstofffer, showing a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a triple rear camera setup, a USB type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the smartphone.

OnePlus will launch the OnePlus Nord CE in other regions on June 10 as well. The company has also made the microsite for the event live, which does not give any information about the upcoming device yet. OnePlus will also launch its next TV offering, the OnePlus TV U1S LED TV. The microsite, however, shows how OnePlus will reveal the features of the upcoming devices. The company is doing it via a series of mystery reveals, where it will announce new OnePlus Nord CE features on May 31 (today), June 2, June 4, and June 8.

