OnePlus Nord CE Getting Another OxygenOS Update That Brings Camera, System Improvements

OnePlus Nord CE was launched in India last month and has since received two update already, with the latest one rolling out on OnePlus Nord CE smartphones right now. The OxygenOS 11.0.4.4 update is rolling out for users in India. The update brings some camera and system improvements to the budget smartphone from OnePlus, along with the June 2021 Android security patch. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G was launched last month, on June 10. The previous update also brought several camera improvements to the OnePlus Nord CE. This will be an phased rollout, so it will take a few weeks to reach each and every user.

The OxygenOS 11.0.4.4 update comes with firmware version 11.0.4.4.EB13DA. The changelog details the OnePlus smartphone as getting some camera improvements including an improved front shooter, reduced noise in the dark areas of Nightscape mode, and an optimised video call experience. On the other hand, the system improvements include an improved face unlock experience, improved charging speed, and improved system stability along with fixes or known issues. The OnePlus OxygenOS 11.0.4.4 update for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is listed to be 172MB in size. It is recommended that users make sure they have enough space and battery on their smartphone for the update to download. While the update is an OTA rollout, users can manually check for it in their Settings > System > System updates.

The OnePlus Nord CE was launched last month and runs on OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11. The smartphone comes with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here