OnePlus Nord: Everything We Know About the Upcoming Affordable Smartphone

OnePlus is set to launch a new smartphone in the coming days and to create a hype, the company has released a documentary style behind the scenes video series. After the release of the first episode, the company has now confirmed that it will be launching its new affordable phone as the OnePlus Nord. It was earlier speculated that the handset could launch as the OnePlus 8 Lite or the OnePlus Z.

We have been hearing about the handset ever since the launch of the OnePlus 8 series. Apparently, the company wants to go back to its roots when it used to offer premium hardware at a fairly affordable price range. While certain leaks in the past suggested that the handset would launch at a starting price of Rs 24,999, OnePlus Founder and CEO Pete Lau confirmed that the OnePlus Nord will be available under $500 (Rs 38,000 approx). As of now the OnePlus 8 series sells in India at Rs 41,999.

The OnePlus Nord will be the first product under its new affordable smartphone product line that the company is introducing to improve its market position and reach new users.

Expected Specifications

According to a previously leaked benchmark listing the handset could come with up to 12GB RAM. It is also expected to feature a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, while the handset would be powered by the Snapdragon 765 SoC with 5G support. The phone is also said to have three cameras on the back- a 64-megapixel sensor, a 16-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor.

The front camera is expected to have a 16-megapixel sensor placed under a hole-punch, however, a new leak now suggests that the smartphone will feature a dual-selfie camera with a 32-megapixel and a 2-megapixel sensor. The triple rear camera and dual selfie cameras have also been reiterated through a prototype seen in the OnePlus Nord documentary series. As for the battery, it could hold a 4,300mAh unit with support for 30W fast charging. Just like the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, it is likely to have an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Launch Date

The OnePlus Nord will be exclusively sold in India and Europe. It is also expected that OnePlus would make the handset available to a select number of users in the US through a highly limited beta programme after launch.

OnePlus has teased that the handset will launch in India in July, however, there is no confirmed launch date. In the past, a tipster had suggested that the phone could launch on July 10. Expect the company to soon announce pre-order details for the OnePlus Nord.

