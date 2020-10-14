OnePlus Nord Gets New Grey Ash Edition For Rs 29,999 And Goes On Sale October 16

The OnePlus Nord is getting a new 'Gray Ash' colour option, the company announced today at OnePlus 8T launch event. The new colour model will sit with the existing Blue Marble and Gray Onyx colour options that were unveiled back in July. Other than the colour, specifications on the OnePlus Nord remains the same. However, the new OnePlus Nord Gray Ash model will only be available in 12GB + 256GB storage option for Rs. 29,999.

Customers in India will be able to purchase the OnePlus Nord Gray Ash edition starting October 16. The phone will be up on Amazon and OnePlus offline and online retail stores. The new colour edition is also available in Europe for EUR 499 (approx. Rs. 43,000) and it will be up for grabs starting October 15.

The OnePlus Nord comes with a a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display and a octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage. It ships with Android 10 based OxygenOS 10.5; however, will soon receive Android 11 based OxygenOS 11 update.

Its vertically aligned quad rear camera setup houses a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there are dual front cameras housed inside the pill-shaped hole-punch cutout. The front camera setup comprises a 32-megapixel camera and an 8-megapixel secondary shooter.

Other features on the phone include a 4,115mAh battery with fast charging support, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and Bluetooth 5.1. The OnePlus Nord does not come with an IP rating.