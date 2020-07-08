OnePlus Nord India Launch Confirmed for July 21: Everything We Know So Far

OnePlus has confirmed that it will be launching its highly speculated, affordable smartphone, the OnePlus Nord, in India on July 21. According to the company, the smartphone will be a throwback to the company’s original brand philosophy of providing the best hardware at a nominal price.

The company has been creating a lot of buzz around the handset including a documentary-style behind the scenes video series. OnePlus has also announced that it will begin taking pre-orders starting July 15 via Amazon. Customers interested in pre-ordering the new OnePlus Nord will be able to do so by paying Rs 499. Customers pre-booking the smartphone will be given a special gift box containing limited-edition merchandise. The launch event is going to be online-only and will kick-off on July 21 at 7:30PM IST. The handset will also be showcased in AR through the OnePlus Nord AR app available for both Android and iOS devices.

The OnePlus Nord is expected to be the company’s new mid-range smartphone and will be priced under $500 as confirmed by company founder and CEO Pete Lau. The company also says that the handset will come with a flagship-level camera along with optical image stabilisation (OIS).

OnePlus Nord Expected Specifications

There have been multiple leaks and speculations around the OnePlus Nord. It was first expected to launch as the OnePlus 8 Lite, then it was rumoured to be called the OnePlus Z. The company took the speculations to a new level by creating buzz around the hashtag #OnePlusLiteZThing and even opening an Instagram page by the same name.

The OnePlus Nord is expected to come with a Snapdragon 765G processor and base memory of 6GB. There will be 5G connectivity available on the phone as well. A certain benchmark listing suggests that we could see up to 12GB of RAM. The display could be a 6.55-inch AMOLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate, although this is just a rumour. In the camera department, OnePlus recently teased the fact that it will be ‘flagship quality’ but that is what the company says for all of its smartphones. According to rumours, it could feature a 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel camera for depth capture. Notably, the primary camera sensor could be the Sony IMX586 which is being used on the OnePlus 8. The main sensor will feature optical image stabilisation, as confirmed by the company itself. The handset is also expected to come with a 4,300mAh battery and 30W Warp Charging.

OnePlus Nord Expected Price

The new OnePlus Nord is confirmed to be priced under $500 (Rs 38,000 approx). While that sounds a lot considering the OnePlus 8 sells for Rs 41,999 in India. Various leaks in the past suggest a starting price of Rs 24,999 which was pointed out through a OnePlus survey. Another leak says that it will start at Rs 21,999 for the base variant.

According to a report, Romanian retailer evoMAG.ro has listed the OnePlus Nord with a price tag of RON 2,229.99 (Rs 39,000 approx) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

