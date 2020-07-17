OnePlus Nord Is Coming: Here’s How You Can Tune in for the World’s First AR Product Launch

OnePlus has come up with yet another innovation as it gears up for the launch of one of its more-hyped products in recent times. The OnePlus Nord is officially just around the corner and the company has planned world’s first-ever AR product launch to release its latest smartphone. Mark your calendars for the event, scheduled for July 21 at 7.30 PM. And guess what? You’re invited to the launch event too. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming launch and how to be a part of history in the making.

Download The OnePlus Nord App

We do it, so you don’t have to. Hold tight for our AR launch on July 21. We hope to see you there. #OnePlusNordAR #OnePlusNord pic.twitter.com/7sJxa0aS1d — OnePlus (@oneplus) July 15, 2020

The first step is to download the OnePlus Nord app to get started. Get your app here for Android and here for Apple. Install and accept all the permissions required to fire up the AR experience. Doing so will load the Web AR experience and allow you to enjoy the launch just the way its meant to be.

Optimize The App And Check Settings

The OnePlus Nord App gives you the option to create custom avatars that you can prepare beforehand. Make sure you run through the app and are familiar with it so that you don’t face any last-minute glitches. It goes without saying that you should double-check the Web AR experience before the event begins. This is crucial because some of the steps need to be checked and optimised before you’re good to go.

We also suggest that you follow the official Instagram page of the OnePlus Nord here as well as the dedicated website here for more updates as and when they happen.

Enjoy The AR Launch Experience

It's time! Pre - orders for the OnePlus Nord are live now!Get yours now. We can’t promise they’ll be around for long - https://t.co/BFhp6phts8#OnePlusNord pic.twitter.com/k4HV8S8lqi — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 15, 2020

On the day of the launch, make sure you have a strong Internet connection before opening the app. You must follow all the instructions on the app to ensure you get the best possible AR streaming experience. Remember, this is a global-first product launch in AR that you’re witnessing so ensure that small details like uncharged phone or bad Internet connection don’t trip you up. Don’t forget, the event takes place on July 21 at 7.30 PM. It’s best to create a calendar event so you don’t miss out.

Pre-orders for the OnePlus Nord have already begun on Amazon India and the smartphone giant is offering exclusive goody bags for those who complete their purchase by August 31. The device is slated to have a quad-camera setup with dual-front cameras and a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 765 SoC with 5G support and will likely offer 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The hype is real with the OnePlus Nord. And you can be one of the lucky ones to see it come alive during the AR launch.