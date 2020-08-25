OnePlus Nord Is Getting The New OxygenOS 10.5.5 Update: The Complete Changelog Here

The OnePlus Nord is now getting its latest OxygenOS update, the OxygenOS 10.5.5 version. The update is bringing along significant improvements across the board, including performance, how certain apps behave and the front as well as rear cameras. This update is now rolling out globally. The OxygenOS 10.5.5 update is version 10.5.5.AC01DA for India, version 10.5.5.AC01BA for EU and 10.5.5.AC01AA​ for the global release. This is the second big OxygenOS update arriving for the OnePlus Nord this month.

The OxygenOS 10.5.5 includes system fixes for better volume adjustment interface, irons out an issue that saw the OnePlus Notes app always running in the background and a reboot issue when the free-form is enabled. On the camera front, OnePlus says the new OxygenOS 10.5.5 update will bring along improved clarity of the macro camera as well as better photography and video call performance when using the front camera in less than optimal ambient lighting. There are changes in terms of how OnePlus Nord will use the battery, with general improvements of the overall power consumption and also a smoother charging experience.

The OxygenOS 10.5.5 comes just a couple of weeks after the OxygenOS 10.5.4 update was released, which brought improvements for the display, camera and selfie performance tweaks as well as faster loading times for the Gallery app.

The OnePlus Nord is currently available in India, on the OnePlus Store and Amazon.in in two variants—the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration as well as the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage option priced at Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999 respectively. Next month, the OnePlus Nord will get another option, which is the India-exclusive 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, with a price tag of Rs 24,999.

The OnePlus Nord is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile platform. The Snapdragon 765G succeeds the Snapdragon 730G—with faster CPU cores, faster RAM, smaller 7nm architecture, support for 12GB RAM as well as 5G capabilities in tow. This also takes advantage of the fifth generation Qualcomm AI Engine to improve overall performance. Clock speeds go up to 2.4GHz with the Qualcomm Kryo 475 CPU and also runs the newer Qualcomm Adreno 620 graphics. The OnePlus Nord gets a 6.44-inch Fluid-AMOLED display. The resolution is ticked off at 2400 x 1080 pixels and this display supports the 90Hz refresh rate as a well as the Display P3 standard.

The quad-camera setup at the back is led by the 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor that also does the photography duties in the OnePlus 8. This has a large f/1.75 aperture and optical image stabilization. Joining in are an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Front cameras are even more relevant than before since we are spending more time in video calls and video meetings these days, and there are the 32-megapixel and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera combining for your video calls and selfies.