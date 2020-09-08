OnePlus Nord Is Getting OxygenOS 10.5.7 Update With Display And Camera Improvements

Just days after OnePlus rolled out the OxygenOS 10.5.6 update for the OnePlus Nord, the smartphone maker has another update for the most affordable Android smartphone in its line-up. The OxygenOS 10.5.7 update brings further improvements to the phone, with focus on camera, display, battery life as well as call quality fixes and enhancements. The OxygenOS 10.5.7 for the OnePlus Nord is now rolling out for the India and Global versions of the phone, while the EU variant of the OxygenOS 10.5.7 will roll-out soon.

The changelog for the OxygenOS 10.5.7 for the OnePlus Nord suggests there are fixes to reduce power consumption, as well as improvements for voice call stability and improved Bluetooth connection stability. The camera should also see an improvement in the 4K 60fps video stabilization for the front camera and better image clarity when you take a photo with the macro camera. There is also the line of thought that OLED display panels do face slight colour accuracy issues at certain brightness levels—the OnePlus Nord had also faced criticism for that. The latest OxygenOS 10.5.7 update also brings improvements to the display calibration, which should alleviate some of those issues.

OxygenOS 10.5.7 Changelog

This is the complete changelog of the OnePlus Nord’s OxygenOS 10.5.7 update that is now rolling out. You will get the 10.5.7.AC01DA build in India, the 10.5.7.AC01BA build in the EU and the 10.5.7.AC01AA for the global units.

Power: Improved general power consumption; Camera: Improved 4k 60 FPS video stabilization of front camera; Improved image clarity of macro camera; Display: Improved general display calibration; Bluetooth: Improved Bluetooth connection stability; Network: Improved voice call stability

OxygenOS 10.5.6 Changelog

Just a few days ago, OnePlus had rolled out the OxygenOS 10.5.6 update for the OnePlus Nord. That was build 10.5.6.AC01DA for India, 10.5.6.AC01BA for the EU and 10.5.6.AC01AA for the global units. The changelog for that update also indicated the first layer of improvements for multiple aspects that the OxygenOS 10.5.7 is continuing to improve on.

System: Improved system stability; Camera: Optimized image stabilization performance; Power: Improved general power consumption; Bluetooth: Improved Bluetooth connection stability.

In case you haven’t received the update just yet, you should hold tight for a few more days. As always, this is a phased rollout and it will reach all OnePlus Nord phones in a few days. In the meantime, you could always head to Settings to manually check for software updates.