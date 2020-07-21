OnePlus Nord India Launch: Rs 24,999 Onward, Snapdragon 765G, 48MP Quad Camera and More

OnePlus Nord is almost here, and the smartphone is largely expected to be a disruptive product. OnePlus is pulling off a gimmick with an ‘AR launch’, which has been overshadowed with pricing speculation in India on Twitter. Rumours early on have suggested a price tag of around Rs 20,000, while other speculations suggest a price tag of around Rs 25,000. Specifications have suggested the presence of the Snapdragon 765G chipset, along with 6-12GB of RAM, a quad camera setup with a 48MP main unit, and a 4,300mAh battery pack with 30W fast charging. Catch all the live updates here!

Jul 21, 2020 8:08 pm (IST) We'll be back soon with more detailed takes on the OnePlus Nord, as well as the OnePlus Buds (which seem quite an interesting proposition). For more details, log on to News18.com/Tech. Good night!

Jul 21, 2020 8:04 pm (IST) And with that... we didn't get to crack too many witty one-liners about frustrating launch events. This was actually rather crisp and refreshing (in a way). For more details, catch our take on the OnePlus Nord right here: https://www.news18.com/news/tech/oneplus-nord-from-rs-24999-is-this-the-latest-and-the-greatest-oneplus-phone-yet-2726873.html.

Jul 21, 2020 8:01 pm (IST) So, there it is. The OnePlus Nord. Key specs:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

8GB/12GB RAM

128GB/256GB storage

48MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide + 5MP depth + 2MP macro (rear camera)

32MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide (front camera)

4115mAh battery + 30W fast charging

Blue Marble and Grey Onix colour options

Rs 24,999 onward

Jul 21, 2020 7:53 pm (IST) And that's it, the launch event is over. We didn't even get a chance to crib about long launch events this time. What on Earth!

Jul 21, 2020 7:52 pm (IST) The OnePlus Buds comes in at Rs 4,999. That's more expensive than Xiaomi and Realme, but if OnePlus nails the audio quality, that's not bad at all!

Jul 21, 2020 7:51 pm (IST) OnePlus Nord launched in India, starting at Rs 24,999. Available August 4, on Amazon India and OnePlus website.

Jul 21, 2020 7:50 pm (IST) Here's your (really awkward) first look at the OnePlus Buds.

Jul 21, 2020 7:50 pm (IST) OnePlus Buds – "incredibly" low latency, 13.4mm dynamic drivers, IPX4 splash resistance, three colours (grey, white, Nord Blue).

Jul 21, 2020 7:49 pm (IST) Charge for 10 minutes, to get 10 hours of listening time with the OnePlus Buds. That... is a VERY TALL claim.

Jul 21, 2020 7:48 pm (IST) OnePlus Buds announced, ladies and gentlemen. First true wireless earbuds from the company, flaunting 30-hour playback time.

Jul 21, 2020 7:47 pm (IST) The dual-front cameras include a 32MP main and 8MP secondary unit. A whole lot of features in the fold here, including stabilisation, wide angle selfies and more.

Jul 21, 2020 7:45 pm (IST) The main sensor features an f/1.7 lens, as well as 4K video and OIS.

Jul 21, 2020 7:44 pm (IST) It is that point of time when a phone maker gets a photographer on stage to talk about how epic the camera is. Since there's no stage this time, we have shots taken by the photographer here.

Jul 21, 2020 7:43 pm (IST) OnePlus Nord's UI optimisations mean you are 9x less likely to face interface struggles, says Carl Pei. Cool!

Jul 21, 2020 7:42 pm (IST) For any of us watching this without AR, this is a bit... bizarre. I'll take a standard live stream, please.

Jul 21, 2020 7:41 pm (IST) The OnePlus Nord gets up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of native storage. That should be plenty for anyone, even rival smartphone brands. Right?

Jul 21, 2020 7:40 pm (IST) Key specs begin with the 6.44-inch fluid AMOLED display with bezelless design. There's also a lot of smoothened angles to make the aesthetics look pleasant.

Jul 21, 2020 7:38 pm (IST) The launch has shot into hyper speed mode, with key specifications revealed. Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G it is, so the Nord has the chance to be the most affordable 5G phone in India.

Jul 21, 2020 7:36 pm (IST) Ladies and gentlemen, the OnePlus Nord.

Jul 21, 2020 7:35 pm (IST) OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei is now talking about not compromising on standards. Does this hype up the possibility of a great price tag? "Nord is pretty much everything you can ask for," he says.

Jul 21, 2020 7:34 pm (IST) It's some sight to see OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei floating in the air, especially for those tuned into the non-AR live stream.