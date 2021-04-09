OnePlus Nord LE Is a One-Off OnePlus Nord That You'll Never Get: Here's How to Try Your Luck

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has unveiled a new smartphone in the OnePlus Nord series - the OnePlus Nord LE. Now, what does the “LE" stand for? According to OnePlus, LE stands for Literally One Only Edition, meaning that the OnePlus Nord LE is a one-off smartphone and only one unit has been made by the company. The OnePlus Nord LE comes as the fourth colour option in the OnePlus Nord series, and has been teased with a gradient blue/ yellow finish, which seems yellow if seen from a certain angle and blue from certain angles. In order to get your hands on the OnePlus Nord LE, you need to enter a contest on Instagram, and OnePlus will select one winner who will be the owner of the coveted OnePlus Nord LE.

In order to get the OnePlus Nord LE, users need to enter a contest on Instagram. OnePlus said that in order to enter the contest, users need to take a picture of their current smartphone and post on their Instagram, with the caption telling why they need to upgrade to the OnePlus Nord LE. The post should have a #SwitchtoNord hashtag and users need to make sure they are following the official OnePlus Nord Instagram handle. OnePlus, in a teaser video released on Instagram itself, showed the OnePlus Nord smartphone’s back panel.

In terms of specifciations, the OnePlus Nord LE is identical to the vanilla OnePlus Nord smartphone. The OnePlus Nord comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage. There is also a 4,115mAh battery that supports up to 30W fast charging. The OnePlus Nord also has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here