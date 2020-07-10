OnePlus Nord Leaked Specification List Suggests a 6.44-inch Display and 4,115mAh Battery

The upcoming OnePlus Nord has been making news headlines and in yet another leak, a full list of specifications of the handset has been revealed. This comes just a few days after alleged press renders of the handset were leaked suggesting a rather uninspiring design. The new set of specs come from reliable tipster Evan Blass who is also responsible for leaking the mentioned press renders.

OnePlus has already confirmed that the handset will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC. According to an image shared by Blass of a virtual Nord training presentation on Twitter suggests that it will have 8GB and 12GB RAM options along with two storage options including 128GB and 256GB. The handset is said to feature a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel, with a 90Hz refresh rate, along with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone will run OxygenOS 10 out of the box which should be based on Android 10.

We had seen speculations of a dual-front camera setup and a quad-camera setup at the back. The newly leaked specs pretty much fall in line with the previous leaks. Previous leaks said that the quad-camera setup on the OnePlus Nord will include a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide, a 5-megapixel macro and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. However, the new leak now suggests that the 5-megapixel unit will be a depth sensor and the 2-megapixel camera will have a macro lens.

The handset is also expected to have a 4,115 mAh battery with 30W fast charging and three color options - Blue Marble, Gray Onyx and Gray Ash. Connectivity features include Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB Type-C and Wi-Fi 2x2 MIMO onboard.

The OnePlus Nord will be launched in India on July 21 via a special virtual event.

