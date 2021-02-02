OnePlus Nord N1 5G to Succeed Nord N10 5G, Tipped to Launch in October 2021

OnePlus is reportedly planning to refresh its budget Nord lineup later this year. According to a tipster, the Chinese smartphone maker is developing the OnePlus Nord N1 5G - successor of the OnePlus Nord N10 5G. For now, the specifications for OnePlus Nord N1 5G are unclear, but it can be expected to be another budget-friendly offering with some upgrades in the hardware and software over its predecessor. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G is currently available in select markets excluding India.

The recent development comes from notable tipster Max Jambor in a post on Voice. The tipster says that the OnePlus Nord N1 5G may launch in October as the company originally unveiled Nord N10 5G in the same month, last year. It is still unclear whether the new OnePlus Nord N1 5G will arrive in India, unlike its predecessor. The phone may come with 5G support, as the name suggests. OnePlus is also expected to launch the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9 Lite next month.

As mentioned the details over the specifications currently remain sparse though we can expect the OnePlus Nord N1 5G to feature new hardware if its development is accurate. To recall, OnePlus Nord N10 5G sports a 6.49-inch full-HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 690 5G SoC. The smartphone comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary camera. It also carries a 4,300mAh battery and 6GB RAM.

ALSO READ: OnePlus Has Big Plans for 2021: What Does This Mean for OnePlus 9 and More?

It was launched alongside the more-affordable OnePlus Nord N100 back in October 2020 for the European markets. Its price in the US is set at $300 (approx Rs 22,000) for the lone 6GB RAM + 128GB model. OnePlus is yet to confirm the development of the OnePlus Nord N1 5G smartphone, and users must take the information with a pinch of salt.