OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 Won't Get an Android Version Upgrade Beyond Android 11

OnePlus' newly launched affordable Nord smartphones - the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 will receive only one major software version upgrade. As reported by Android Central citing OnePlus spokesperson, the two phones over the course would continue to receive new features and security updates; however, in terms of software version, the duo won't get anything beyond Android 11-based OxygenOS. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 that are currently available in the UK (and soon in the US) ship with Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.5 out-of-the-box and the phones are unavailable in India.

The latest development would be a blow to several OnePlus fans as the company is well known for rolling out timely updates. Notably, a new report by security firm Counterpoint had stated that nearly 90 percent OnePlus smartphones received monthly Android security patches between April 2019 to September 2020. The OnePlus spokesperson does not clarify the exact reason for the limited software upgrade for the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100 smartphones. "The plan for these two devices aligns with industry standards for smartphones in more affordable price ranges. As always, we will continue listening to feedback from our users and looking for ways to improve the software experience for all OnePlus devices," the report said.

At the moment, it is also unclear whether the two smartphones would arrive in India. Although, their launch in the country is plausible as OnePlus has traditionally unveiled most of its devices in India where it had over 5 million OnePlus phone users in 2019, according to Counterpoint research. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 launched last month, come with a single selfie camera. While the Nord N10 5G supports 5G connectivity like the vanilla OnePlus Nord, on the other hand, the OnePlus Nord N100 has 4G LTE support. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G price is set at GBP 329 (approx Rs. 32,000) for the single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and the OnePlus Nord N100 costs GBP 179 (approx Rs. 17,300) for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. Notably, another Android Central report recently pointed out that OnePlus would a new OnePlus Nord SE next year in India. The phone reportedly supports 65W fast charging, similar to the OnePlus 8T.