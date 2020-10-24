OnePlus Nord N10 5G & Nord N100 Specifications Leaked Online; Could Launch As Early As Oct 26

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is said to be working on at least two new OnePlus Nord smartphones. The two smartphones are said to be the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100, and will carry forward the OnePlus Nord range's image of offering affordable smartphones. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100's rumoured specifications have now surfaced online, indicating that the new OnePlus Nord N10 5G will come with a quad rear camera setup, while the Nord N100 is said to launch with a triple-camera setup.

The information comes courtesy of known tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, who goes by the name @OnLeaks on Twitter. Hemmerstoffer has hinted that the OnePlus Nord N10 5G will feature a 6.49-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Further, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G comes with a quad rear camera featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and two 2-megapixel shooters. Further, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G will be backed by a 4,300mAh battery and will be charged via a USB type-C port and will have a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

The OnePlus Nord N100, on the other hand, is said to sport a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD screen, and may be powered by an octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Further, the OnePlus Nord N100 is said to come with a triple rear camera setup including a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the OnePlus Nord N100 is said to feature an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The OnePlus Nord N100, according to Hemmerstoffer's leak, will have a bigger 5,000mAh battery.

While nothing is official on the arrival of the new OnePlus Nord smartphones, an earlier report from Hemmerstoffer himself said that they could arrive as early as October 26. In another recent report, another tipster revealed what seems to be the back panel of the OnePlus Nord N10 5G. The leak hinted at a OnePlus 8T-like rectangular camera module and a blue/black gradient finish on the back panel of the OnePlus Nord N10 5G.