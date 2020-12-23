OnePlus Nord N10 5G Gets Oxygen OS 10.5.8 Update That Brings December Security Patch

OnePlus launched its Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 smartphones in October as two of the companies most affordable smartphones in its lineup. The two affordable Nord smartphones were launched in markets outside of India. Now, OnePlus Nord N10 users in Northern America and Europe are getting a new software update that brings the second Android security patch to the device since its launch. The Oxygen OS 10.5.8 update for OnePlus Nord N10 focuses on addressing system issues, camera performance, and network stability.

The Oxygen OS version 10.5.8 update for OnePlus Nord N10 also brings a slew of optimisations and fixes like better power consumption, updated December 2020 Android security patch, and an improved system stability. Further, the update is said to improve the shooting experience with the camera and brings improved connection stability of mobile network to improve the experience. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G was launched on October 26 this year with Oxygen OS version 10.5 based on Android 10. It is expected that both the OnePlus Nord N10 and N100 devices will receive just one major OS updates with three years of security updates. Before OnePlus's announcement, it was believed that the two Nord smartphones will get at least two OS updates.

OnePlus had rolled out the Oxygen OS 10.5.1 for the Nord N100 on November 3. That update largely focused on streamlining system functionality and specific The Nord N10 5G got its last update on November 10 which brought improved power consumption, camera performance, and the November Android security patch to the device.