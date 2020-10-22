OnePlus Nord N10 5G Might Feature OnePlus 8T-Like Back Panel Design, Leaked Sketch Shows

The rumoured OnePlus Nord N10 5G would reportedly come with a refurbished back panel. According to a sketch shared by tipster Max J, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G will likely carry the same rectangular rear camera module at the top left corner - similar to the OnePlus 8T' back panel design. The OnePlus Nord that was globally launched in July comes with quad rear cameras, housed inside a vertically-aligned pill-shaped module at the top left corner. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G is expected to launch in the US market, unlike the OnePlus Nord which didn't see a launch there.

The sketch by Max J on Twitter also hints at the phone's new dark blue gradient finish. Currently, the OnePlus Nord comes in Blue Marble, Gray Ash, and Gray Onyx colour options. The tipster did not highlight any other features for the OnePlus Nord N10 5G but thanks older leaks, we have a fair amount of idea what the phone would pack. The phone is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC, the company's first 600 series chip to support 5G. Additionally, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G will reportedly sport a 6.49-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The rear camera setup is said to include a 64-megapixel main camera accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel shooter. The price of the phone may be somewhere around $400 (approx Rs. 29,500).

Other feature reportedly coming to the OnePlus Nord N10 5G include 6GB of RAM, 128GB storage, and 5G. Although the OnePlus Nord comes with dual-front cameras, the front camera details on the Nord N10 5G remains unclear.