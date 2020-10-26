OnePlus Nord N10 5G & Nord N100 Launch Expected Soon: All We Know So Far

Soon after the OnePlus 8T craze died down after the smartphone was finally announced by OnePlus on October 14, reports started coming in about two new OnePlus Nord smartphones - the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and the OnePlus Nord N100. It is being said that OnePlus will launch the two new OnePlus Nord smartphones in the US as well, since the first OnePlus Nord did not make it to the American market. While there wasn't much known about the next OnePlus Nord offerings till the start of October, a lot of reports and speculations have surfaced since then, with the latest being a cryptic teaser from OnePlus itself.

On its official Twitter handle, OnePlus sent out a cryptic tweet loaded with the letter 'N'. In the teaser, OnePlus says "N(x10) and N(x100)," hinting that the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and the Nord N100 are indeed under development. While this tweet is all we have from OnePlus, there have been a number of leaks and reports about the new OnePlus Nord smartphones. Last week itself, known tipster Ishan Agarwal had said that the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and the OnePlus Nord N100 will launch on October 26. Agarwal also hinted at the possible price of the OnePlus Nord N100 in Europe to be EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,300). Further, previous leaks have suggested on the smartphones' specifications and the possible design of the OnePlus Nord N10 5G.

NNNNNNNNNNandNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN — OnePlus (@oneplus) October 25, 2020

According to tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks), the OnePlus Nord N10 5G will sport a 6.49-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC, which comes with an integrated 5G model, and will be paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. Further, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G will reportedly come with a quad rear camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and two 2-megapixel shooters. It will be backed by a 4,300mAh battery which will be charged via a USB type-C port.

The OnePlus Nord, on the other hand, said to sport a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD screen, and may be powered by an octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Further, the OnePlus Nord N100 is said to come with a triple rear camera setup including a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the OnePlus Nord N100 is said to feature an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The OnePlus Nord N100, according to Hemmerstoffer's leak, will have a bigger 5,000mAh battery.

In another leak, a tipster hinted at what the OnePlus Nord N10 5G's back panel could look like. The render showed a rectangular camera module, along with a gradient blue/black finish on the back panel.

While all of this seems quite convincing, it is to be taken with a grain of salt as nothing has officially come from OnePlus itself. However, all will be cleared soon, given that the launch is expected to take place in the coming days.