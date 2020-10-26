OnePlus Nord N10 5G & OnePlus Nord N100 With Single Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Availability & More

OnePlus is expanding its Nord series lineup with the launch of the new OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 smartphones. Similar to the OnePlus Nord that was launched in July, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G supports 5G connectivity while the OnePlus Nord N100 has 4G LTE connectivity option. However, both smartphones include a single selfie camera housed inside the hole-punch cutout at the top left corner of the front panel. The new OnePlus phones also have a fingerprint sensor at the back panel.

Prices and availability

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G and the OnePlus Nord N100 will initially rollout in the European markets, and the company is yet to announce their global availability details even for India. Nonetheless, we can expect its arrival in India as OnePlus has traditionally launched its smartphones in the country where it has a huge fan base. The new OnePlus smartphones are also expected to debut in North America as the OnePlus Nord did not launch there.

In terms of the pricing, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G price is set at GBP 329 (approx Rs. 32,000) for the single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant while the OnePlus Nord N100 costs GBP 179 (approx Rs. 17,300) for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G comes in Midnight Ice finish, and the Nord N100 has a Midnight Frost colour option. Both the smartphones are up for pre-booking via OnePlus UK website.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G features a 6.49-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and runs Android-based OxygenOS 10.5 out-of-the-box. Under the hood, it packs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The internal storage is also expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

Its rear cameras are housed inside a rectangular module, similar to the newly launched OnePlus 8T. The quad rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.79 aperture and electronic image stabilisation (EIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.25 aperture and 110-degree field of view, and two 2-megapixel cameras with a macro lens and monochrome lens respectively. For selfies, there's a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.05 aperture and EIS support. Additionally, the front camera can record full-HD at up to 60/fps.

Other features on the OnePlus Nord N10 5G include 5G, 4G, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, face unlock, Wi-Fi 6, and USB Type-C port. The phone packs a 4,300mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging solution.

OnePlus Nord N100

The OnePlus Nord N100 sports a relatively larger 6.52-inch LCD display but with HD+ resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

The rear cameras on the OnePlus Nord N100 are also housed in a rectangular camera module at the top left corner. The triple rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel primary camera with f/2.2 aperture and EIS support, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there's an 8-megapixel camera that supports 1080p video recording at 30/fps. Other features on the phone include face unlock, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The OnePlus Nord N100 carries a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.