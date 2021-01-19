OnePlus Nord N10 5G Starts Receiving Oxygen OS 10.5.9 Update With January 2021 Android Security Patch

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G smartphone has started receiving the OxygenOS version 10.5.9 that is based on Android 10. The update also carries the January 2021 Android security patch - making it the first OnePlus smartphone to receive it, yet. The new OxygenOS version is currently rolling out in Europe and North American markets with the firmware version 10.5.9.BE89BA and 10.5.9.BE86AA, respectively. The Chinese smartphone maker is yet to launch the device in India.

The new OxygenOS 10.5.9 update does not bring any big improvements; however, it enhances network performance for a more stable connectivity. It also optimises power consumption to improve battery life on the OnePlus Nord N10 5G. Users must note that the update does not upgrade the software to Android 11-based Oxygen 11. The smartphone alongside its sibling, the OnePlus Nord N100 is expected to receive only one major Android update, that is likely the Android 11 update.

As always, the over-the-air (OTA) update is rolling out in a staged manner and is currently reaching out to a small percentage of users. The company says that a broader rollout will begin in a few days. and in the meantime, OnePlus Nord N10 5G users can check its availability manually by heading to Settings > System > System Updates. Additionally, users who want to provide any feedback about the current update can use OnePlus Community app.

Earlier in December, the smartphone started receiving a slew of optimisations and a new camera update to improve the shooting experience. The last OxygenOS update also improved network stability and battery consumption as well as addressed known system issues. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G was launched on October 2020 with OxygenOS version 10.5 based on Android 10. It carries the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC, under the hood, along with quad rear cameras, 4,300mAh battery, and a 16-megapixel front camera.