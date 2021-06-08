OnePlus Nord N200 5G Coming Soon, CEO Says: May Come With 90Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras

OnePlus is bringing another OnePlus Nord device that will be exclusive to the US and Canada - OnePlus Nord N200 5G. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau shared some details about the Nord N200 5G in an email interview with PCMag. The smartphone will be a successor to the OnePlus Nord N100 that was launched last year. The smartphone was mentioned by the OnePlus CEO earlier when Lau told TechRadar that the OnePlus Nord N200 5G is in the works and it will be exclusive to the US and Canada. Lau’s recent interview revealed the smartphone’s display specifications. The smartphone has earlier been reported to be a rebranded version of the Oppo A93 5G.

The OnePlus co-founder and CEO’s interview revealed that the OnePlus Nord N200 5G will come with a 6.4-inch 1080p LCD display and will likely retain the 90Hz refresh rate similar to the OnePlus Nord N100. The OnePlus CEO told the publication that the company is aiming to make it easier to access 5G for its users. PCMag also published an image of the OnePlus Nord N200 5G that the publication says it got exclusively from OnePlus. The image shows a triple rear camera on a silver coloured back panel. There is a hole-punch front panel and what seems to be the power button-mounted fingerprint sensor on the right side of the smartphone.

OnePlus officially announced the OnePlus Nord N200 5G alongside the OnePlus Nord CE 5G last month. The company has since been teasing the two smartphones by revealing new specifications every now and then. There is no official launch date for the OnePlus Nord N200 5G yet.

According to a report in XDA Developers, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G is could be a rebranded version of the Oppo A93 5G, which was released in January this year. The Oppo A93 5G comes with a 6.5-inch 1080p display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that is expandable via a microSD card. The Oppo A93 5G also has a triple rear camera and has a hole punch front panel.

