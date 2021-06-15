OnePlus Nord N200 5G High-Res Renders, Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Official Launch

The OnePlus Nord N200 5G has been confirmed to be in the works, but the company is yet to announce its official launch date. The company co-founder Pete Lau, in an interview, also revealed that the upcoming smartphone would sport a 6.4-inch 1080p LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, which is relatively smaller than the existing Nord N100 in the US and European regions. Ahead of the launch, the phone’s alleged press renders and full specs have surfaced online that tip a triple rear camera setup, hole-punch display, and no slider alert on the sides. The phone’s rear camera module adopts the same colour as the smartphone, the renders highlight.

The alleged renders come from tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore via a series of posts on Twitter. We can notice the smartphone in a Dark Blue shade without a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Another tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks), shared a complete list of specifications for the OnePlus Nord N200 5G. The smartphone is said to include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with the Adreno 619 GPU, 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The same processor is used in several budget smartphones to bring 5G connectivity. Therefore, it is likely that the new OnePlus Nord N200 5G would also fit in the affordable category. The triple rear camera setup will reportedly include a 13-megapixel primary camera with two 2-megapixel shooters for monochrome and macro photography. At the front, there could be a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies. Other rumoured features include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging via a USB Type-C port. As mentioned, the exact availability, as well as pricing details, remain unclear. The phone could be exclusive to North American region and select European regions, like its predecessor.

