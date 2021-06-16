OnePlus Nord N200 5G With 90Hz Display, Snapdragon 480 SoC Quietly Launched: Price, Specs

OnePlus has quietly refreshed its affordable Nord series with OnePlus Nord N200 5G. As the name suggests, the smartphone succeeds the Nord N100 from last year that debuted in the North American and select European regions. The phone did not arrive in India, though the company recently launched the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. In terms of design, the new OnePlus Nord N200 5G features a refreshed design language with triple cameras at the back and a single selfie camera inside the hole-punch cutout. The phone carries the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC that is designed for budget smartphones to enable 5G-connectivity. The same processor powers Moto G Stylus 5G, Oppo A74 5G, and Vivo Y31s. It comes in a single 4GB + 64GB storage variant and available in the US and Canada. The company is yet to share details over its global availability.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G sports a 6.49-inch Full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, which is relatively smaller than the 6.52-inch display on the original OnePlus Nord N100. Under the hood, it carries the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that is expandable via a microSD card. Its triple rear camera setup seems identical to the OnePlus Nord N100 though the camera module now adopts the same colour as the smartphone instead of a black colour finish. The rear camera system includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. At the front, there’s a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. To recall, the OnePlus Nord N100 comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Other notable features include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It carries a 5,000mAh battery that is said to last throughout the day. It supports 18W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. The OnePlus Nord N200 5G carries a price tag of $239.99 9, which is roughly Rs 17,600, for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. It will go on sale in the US with T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile as the exclusive wireless partner.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here