OnePlus Nord N200 Said to Receive Only One Major Android Update With 3 Years of Security Patches

OnePlus’ new ‘budget’ smartphone, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G, will reportedly receive only one major software upgrade, presumably Android 12. The smartphone that already ships with Android 11; however, will get three years of “maintenance updates," the company told 9to5Google. The new development is similar to that of the OnePlus Nord N10 and Nord N100 from last year, which are eligible for only one big software update, that is, Android 11, with three years of security updates. As expected, this new revelation from the company would be a big blow to many fans planning to buy the new OnePlus Nord N200 5G. The new device debuted in Canada and the US earlier this month and comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC that is designed for budget smartphones to enable 5G-connectivity. Other notable features of the Nord N200 include a 90Hz display with Full-HD+ resolution, a triple rear camera system, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It carries a price tag of $239.99 9, which is roughly Rs 17,600, for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The phone’s entry into the Indian market appears unlikely.

Meanwhile, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had also announced a OnePlus-Oppo merger earlier this month. Lau said that OnePlus has been working with Oppo since last year to streamline operations and capitalise on additional shared resources. However, days after this announcement, a leaked memo shows that OnePlus would act as a sub-brand under Oppo’s umbrella. Although official details are unclear, it looks that the OnePlus-Oppo merger would be similar to the relationship between Xiaomi and the sub-brand Redmi. The development around mobile software also remains unclear, meaning the future of OxygenOS is uncertain. OnePlus earlier this year decided to replace its HydrogenOS — the China version of OxygenOS — with Oppo’s ColorOS. “With the merging of both firms, we will have more resources at hand to create even better products. It will also allow us to be more efficient in our operations,” the memo summarises the merger.

