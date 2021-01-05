OnePlus Nord Now Eligible for Android 11-Based OxygenOS 11 Open Beta Update, Here's How to Get It

OnePlus Nord users in India and other global markets can now install the open beta build of the Android-11 based OxygenOS 11. As part of the update, Nord users will get access to new features such as ambient display, enhanced dark mode, and other UI tweaks. The Chinese tech company cautions users that the beta version of the OxygenOS 11 might be unstable and users must fully back up their device before signing up for the programme. However, users could always roll back to the previous iteration, in case they're unhappy with the current beta build.

The company on its OnePlus community forum notes that OnePlus Nord users must minimum 30 percent battery and 3GB of storage space before installing the update. As always, users can share feedback over the update through the My Feedback section in the Community App. To install the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 beta on the smartphone, users must download the latest ROM upgrade zip package from the specified server. Then copy the ROM upgrade package to the phone storage and go to Settings > System > System Updates > Click top-right icon > Local upgrade > Click on the corresponding installation package > Upgrade > System upgrade. Once the process is over, the phone will restart automatically.

Similarly, Nord users can roll back to the previous iteration if they're not satisfied with the beta version of OxygenOS 11. However, OnePlus says that the downgrade method will erase all content off the phone, and users must back up all their files. To roll back to the previous OxygenOS stable version, download the latest ROM upgrade zip package from the specified server and copy the Rollback package to the phone storage. Then go to Settings and follow the same steps used to get the beta update.

In terms of features, OnePlus Nord users with the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 can now enjoy shortcut key for Dark Mode, new ambient display and wallpapers, and camera tweaks. The Gallery app will also get a new Story function. Readers can check the full changelog below.

Changelog:

System

Update to Android 11 version

Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details

Optimise the stability of some third-party applications and improve user experience

Ambient Display

Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data (To set: Settings > Customisation > Clock Style)

Added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path： Settings > Customisation > Wallpaper > Canvas-Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically）

Newly added 10 new clock styles (To set: Settings > Customisation > Clock Style)

Dark Mode

Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable.

Supporting automatically turn on feature and customise time range. (Path: Settings > Display > Dark Mode > Turn on automatically > Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise / Custom time range)

Shelf

Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer

Added weather widget, animation effect smarter

Gallery

Supporting Story function, automatically form weekly videos with photos and video in storage

Optimise the loading speed of the gallery, and the image preview is faster