OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 7 Series Get OxygenOS 10 Updates With September 2020 Security Patch

OnePlus smartphones are always one of the most updated Android devices in terms of software. While the company is busy pushing Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 beta builds for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, the OnePlus Nord and OnePlus 7 series are also getting minor OxygenOS 10 updates. The new update on OnePlus Nord and OnePlus 7 series is a set of bug fixes and performance improvements along with the September 2020 security patch.

The OnePlus Nord will recieve the OxygenOS 10.5.8 build, which the company has already started rolling out, according to a post one OnePlus community forum. The new OnePlus Nord OxygenOS 10.5.8 update will include the September 2020 security patch and general display calibration. The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro will get OxygenOS version 10.0.8, which will bring the September 2020 security patch on both phones. The OnePlus 7 Pro's power consumption will also be optimised in the new update. The updates are being released in a phased manner, region by region. Here are the complete changelogs:

OnePlus Nord OxygenOS v10.5.8

System

Newly added "Hide silent notifications in status bar" feature to filter unimportant notifications, making the app notification management easier (Route: Settings>Apps & Notifications> Notifications> Advanced> Hide silent notifications in the status bar).

Optimized the expanded screenshot user experience for some scenes

Fixed known issues and improved system stability

Updated Android security patch to 2020.09

Camera

Optimised image stabilization performance

Display

Improved general display calibration

Network

Optimize the network stability

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS 10.0.8