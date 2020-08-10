OnePlus Nord OxygenOS 10.5.4 Update Rolls-Out: Here’s What's New

OnePlus has started seeding a new update for OnePlus Nord users. The latest update is OxygenOS 10.5.4 that is said to bring improvements for low-light selfies and the macro camera. There are also system improvements including faster loading speeds for the Gallery app, improvements in display performance, bug fixes and more.

This is the fourth update that the company has rolled out ever since the smartphone was launched last month. The update is rolling out in a phased manner, which means that you might not get the update immediately. You should however get a notification for the update in the coming days.

Here is the entire changelog for OxygenOS 10.5.4

System

Improved launch speed of Gallery

Improved display experience

Fixed issue of being unable to join Red Cable Club

Fixed issue of background music pausing when launching front camera

Camera

Improved quality of video calls

Improved color accuracy and white balance for low-light selfies

Improved vibrancy and color accuracy of macro camera

Cloud Service

Fixed issue of syncing Notes (India only)