OnePlus Nord is getting a new update. The mid-range smartphone from last year is now getting a stable version of the OxygenOS 11.1.4.4 upate in India, Europe, and other global markets. The update brings several improvements and fixed to the OnePlus Nord along with the June 2021 Android Security Patch. OnePlus announced the update through a community post on its forum. The company says that the new OnePlus Nord update brings extended battery life, reduced power consumption in some scenarios, a fix for delayed notifications issue, and a fix for overheating issue. The update will be rolled out in a phased manner, hence it will take few days to reach all users.

OnePlus has mentioned that users should have their phones charged to at least 30 percent and have about 3GB of storage to spare. The exact size of the update is not known in the changelog. While this will be an over-the-air (OTA) update, users can check for the OxygenOS 11.1.4.4 update by going into Settings > System > System Update, if they want to check manually. The OnePlus Nord was launched back in July 2020 as OnePlus’ first mid-range offering in its then-new Nord line of smartphones. The smartphone comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a quad rear camera setuo that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Up front, it has a dual front camera setup headlined by a 32-megapixel primary sensor.

OnePlus is now scheduled to launch the successor to the OnePlus Nord, exactly about a year after launching the first smartphone. The OnePlus Nord 2 is slated to launch for July 22 and is said to be the first OnePlus smartphone that will be powered by a MediaTek SoC. OnePlus recently announced that the OnePlus Nord will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset and will deliver a “customised experience for OnePlus users."

