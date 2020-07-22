OnePlus Nord Prices Will Start Rs 24,999: When Can You Buy It And All The Offers

The much-awaited OnePlus Nord smartphone is finally here. Well, actually, it will go on sale soon. The OnePlus Nord joins the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro as well as the OnePlus 7T, the OnePlus 7T Pro and the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition on sale in India. The OnePlus Nord is priced Rs 24,999 onwards and is available in three variants. You get the choice of Blue Marble and Gray Onyx colour options as well. These go on sale from August 4 on Amazon.in and OnePlus India stores, online and offline.

The OnePlus Nord variants that will be available in India include the India-exclusive one with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, with a price tag of Rs 24,999. This will be available only in the Onyx Grey colour option and the only catch is, it goes on sale in September. However you don’t have to wait too long for the other variants. These include the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage as well as the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage options.

What OnePlus Nord Variants Will Be Available And When?

On August 4, two OnePlus Nord variants will go on sale in India. You will be able to buy these on Amazon.in and OnePlus online store. The 8GB + 128GB will be priced at Rs 27,999 and will be available in the Blue Marble and Gray Onyx colour options. The 12GB + 256GB variant will also go on sale the same day, available only in the Gray Onyx colour.

On August 6, as part of the Amazon Prime Day Sale, you will also be able to buy the 12GB + 256GB variant in Marble Blue. This will also cost Rs 29,999.

OnePlus says the 6GB + 64GB entry-spec storage option arrives sometime in September, though the exact timelines are still not clear.

Are There Any Offers On The OnePlus Nord?

Amazon.in says that it will offer No Cost EMI for a tenure of up to 6 months on the credit and debit cards of most major banks. Also, American Express card users will be able to avail a straight discount of Rs 2,000 on a new OnePlus Nord. There will also be benefits of Rs 6,000 for Reliance Jio users who buy a new OnePlus Nord.

Why Should I Buy The OnePlus Nord?

The OnePlus Nord is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile platform. On the spec sheet, the OnePlus Nord definitely seems to be revisiting the “flagship killer” definition. It has a 90Hz refresh rate display, 8GB and 12GB RAM options, 128GB and 256GB storage options, a quad camera setup at the back led by the same 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor also seen in the OnePlus 8 and a large 4115mAh battery with the WarpCharge30T fast charging. The OnePlus Nord is also 5G capable with the Snapdragon X52 5G modem, as and when 5G mobile networks go Live in India.