OnePlus Nord SE Said to Be a 'Special Edition' of the Original Nord and Not a New Phone After All

The OnePlus Nord SE was earlier rumoured to be a new variant in the existing Nord lineup with significant performance upgrades. But a new report by FoneArena in collaboration with tipster Max Jambor claims that the 'SE' only denotes special edition that would not come with new hardware upgrades. It was added that the OnePlus Nord special edition (SE) is indeed in the works in partnership with LA-based graphic artist Joshua Vides. The partnership will reportedly focus on aesthetic changes such as custom wallpapers and a specially designed rear panel. At the moment, OnePlus has not confirmed the development of the smartphone.

The report does not highlight its availability as well as pricing details of the smartphone. Previous reports had suggested the phone would debut in March, alongside the OnePlus 9 series. Since the OnePlus Nord SE is said to be the original OnePlus Nord with tweaks in designs, we can expect the smartphone to come with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The OnePlus Nord that was launched in July this year, comes with octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with Adreno 620 GPU and up to 12GB RAM.

The original Nord also packs a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 5-megapixel depth shooter. The smartphone is best known for offering a dual selfie camera setup that includes a 32-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel secondary shooter. Other features that can be expected on the OnePlus Nord SE include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The original Nord packs a 4,115mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology.

Notably, the Chinese smartphone company added the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and the OnePlus Nord N100 to the lineup, though they are available in select markets. It is unclear whether the OnePlus Nord SE would debut in India (if the phone's development is indeed accurate).