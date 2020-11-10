OnePlus Nord SE With 65W Fast Charging Support, AMOLED Display May Launch in Early 2021

OnePlus is reportedly working on a new OnePlus Nord variant that is slated to arrive early next year. According to Android Central citing insider sources, the new OnePlus Nord SE will be a budget-friendly device - similar to other OnePlus Nord smartphones - though it is rumoured to pack some new features such as support for 65W fast charging that currently lies with OnePlus 8T. At the moment, the OnePlus Nord budget-series includes the vanilla OnePlus Nord, the One Nord N10 5G, and OnePlus Nord N100. The last two variants are unavailable in India.

The report adds the OnePlus Nord SE would pack a 4,500mAh battery that is touted to fully charge under 40 minutes with the 65W Warp charger. It is reportedly developed under the codename Ebba and is said to feature an AMOLED display instead of an LCD panel. The report further highlights that the OnePlus Nord SE would also launch in India. It is rumoured to debut after the launch of OnePlus 9 series which is slated for an official unveiling in March 2021. Other details such as camera specifications of the rumoured OnePlus Nord SE remain unclear.

To recall, the vanilla OnePlus Nord that was launched in July this year, packs a 6.44-inch AMOLED display, a 4,115mAh battery, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM. It comes with quad rear cameras that include a 48-megapixel primary along with dual rear cameras at the front. Last month, OnePlus refreshed the Nord lineup with OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 smartphones. Both smartphones have a single selfie camera, and they are available in the US and the UK. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G packs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G SoC and quad rear cameras. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord N100 features the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC and triple rear cameras. The Chinese smartphone maker is yet to confirm the development of the OnePlus Nord SE.