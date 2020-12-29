OnePlus Nord Starts Receiving OxygenOS 10.5.10 With December 2020 Android Security Patch

The OnePlus Nord has started receiving new OxygenOS version along with December 2020 Android security patch. In terms of updates, the phone is getting general bug fixes and stability improvements. OnePlus with the OxygenOS 10.5.10 update is also improving the phone's OnePlus Store. The OnePlus Nord, that was launched in July this year, is yet to receive the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11. It appears that the phone would receive the next Android iteration in 2021 only.

At the moment, the OxygenOS 10.5.10 is rolling out to Nord users in India with the firmware version 10.5.10.AC01DA, while users in select European countries are getting version 10.5.10.AC01BA. As always, the over-the-air (OTA) update is rolling out in a staged manner and is currently reaching to a small percentage of users today. The company says that a broader rollout will begin in a few days, and in the meantime, OnePlus Nord users can check its availability manually by heading to Settings > System > System Updates. The software update does not bring any substantial changes except for the December 2020 Android security patch and other stability improvements. The OnePlus Store is getting upgraded to allow users to manage OnePlus account and "get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products."

Additionally, users who want to provide any feedback about the current update can use OnePlus Community app. The OnePlus Nord last received the OxygenOS 10.5.9 update in October that brought new notifications settings, quick reply feature, and Game Space for an improved gaming experience. The phone is currently available in India at starting Rs 24,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB storage option. Its 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage options are priced at Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively. The Nord comes with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G that brings 5G support. It carries quad cameras at the back and dual cameras at the front.