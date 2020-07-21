OnePlus Nord to Launch Today in India: Everything We Know So Far

OnePlus is set to launch its new mid-range smartphone today. The OnePlus Nord has made a lot of buzz and we’ve seen numerous leaks, rumours as well as some confirmed features of the phone making rounds on the internet. The company also released a documentary-style series giving a behind the scenes look into the development of the upcoming smartphone. The Nord will be a throwback to the original smartphone strategy OnePlus had when it first entered the market. This also hints that the new handset could be launched under the Rs 30,000 segment and the fact that this could be just one of the first devices of what could actually be a series. We are also expecting the all-new OnePlus Buds true wireless earphones to launch alongside the Nord series.

Just last week in an exclusive interview with popular YouTuber MKBHD, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei gave more details about the upcoming OnePlus Nord smartphone. The video also showcased what seemed like the final design of the smartphone including the two colour variants. Just yesterday we reported about the OnePlus Buds where some product images had leaked through the latest OnePlus 8 update giving an unofficial look at the design of the company’s first true wireless earbuds.

Here’s a look at everything we know about the OnePlus Nord and OnePlus Buds so far.

ONEPLUS NORD EXPECTED SPECIFICATIONS

As I mentioned before, there have been multiple leaks and speculations around the OnePlus Nord. It was first expected to launch as the OnePlus 8 Lite, then it was rumoured to be called the OnePlus Z. The company took the speculations to a new level by creating buzz around the hashtag #OnePlusLiteZThing and even opening an Instagram page by the same name.

The OnePlus Nord is expected to come with a Snapdragon 765G processor and base memory of 6GB. There will be 5G connectivity available on the phone as well. A certain benchmark listing suggests that we could see up to 12GB of RAM. The display could be a 6.55-inch AMOLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate, although this is just a rumour.

In the camera department, OnePlus recently teased the fact that it will be ‘flagship quality’ but that is what the company says for all of its smartphones. According to rumours, it could feature a 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel camera for depth capture. Notably, the primary camera sensor could be the Sony IMX586 which is being used on the OnePlus 8. The main sensor will feature optical image stabilisation, as confirmed by the company itself. The handset is also expected to come with a 4,300mAh battery and 30W Warp Charging.

The handset is expected to arrive in two colour options, a dark grey variant and bright teal colour variant.

ONEPLUS NORD EXPECTED PRICE

The new OnePlus Nord is confirmed to be priced under $500 (Rs 38,000 approx). While that sounds a lot considering the OnePlus 8 sells for Rs 41,999 in India. Various leaks in the past suggest a starting price of Rs 24,999 which was pointed out through a OnePlus survey. Another leak says that it will start at Rs 21,999 for the base variant. OnePlus had recently opened pre-orders for the upcoming smartphone as well.

According to a report, Romanian retailer evoMAG.ro has listed the OnePlus Nord with a price tag of RON 2,229.99 (Rs 39,000 approx) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

ONEPLUS BUDS EXPECTED FEATURES

Recently, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei was seen wearing the earphones in a recent interview with popular tech YouTuber MKBHD. As per a new report by 9to5Google, the new OnePlus Buds will come in three colour options- white, black, and blue (similar to the OnePlus Nord). Images of the upcoming earphones were apparently spotted in a code for an APK in a recent OnePlus 8 update. The images give a look at the buds as well as the charging case as well as the setup process.

The case seems to be similar to the recently launched Vivo TWS Neo having an oval design with an LED indicator on the front, a pairing button at the back, and “Designed by OnePlus” branding. The black version of the earphones seems to have red accents while the blue or teal variant comes with yellow accents.

Like most true wireless earphones, the OnePlus Buds will allow you to connect them to your smartphone by just opening the case. Expect some additional animations regarding the charge status to be available exclusively on OnePlus smartphones. OnePlus has already confirmed that the case will support Warp Charge offering 10 hours of playback in just 10 minutes. The earbuds are also expected to offer 4.5 hours of battery life and a total of 30 hours of battery life with the case.

The OnePlus Nord launch is scheduled for today at 7:30PM and it will be streamed live on OnePlus’ official website. Like most recent launch events, this will also be an all-digital event to maintain social distancing. This time around OnePlus has also introduced an immersive launch experience with the introduction of the OnePlus Nord AR app. Special launch invites to give customers an AR hands-on experience were also sold by the company. Click here to learn more about the special OnePlus Nord AR app.