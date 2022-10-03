OnePlus Nord Watch With AMOLED Display And IP68 Rating Launched In India: Price, Features

OnePlus has launched its affordable Nord Watch in India this week. The new smartwatch from the brand will be available from Tuesday and carries an AMOLED display, supports Bluetooth for pairing and has plenty of sports modes to keep the users engaged. You can use it with both Android and iOS devices.

OnePlus Nord Watch Price In India

OnePlus Nord Watch has launched in India for Rs 4,999 but with special bank offers you can avail discount of Rs 500. The smartwatch can be bought from the OnePlus India website and the watch will go on sale from October 4 onwards.

OnePlus Nord Watch Features

The company has been teasing the features and design of the smartwatch for the past few days and now it is finally here. The OnePlus Nord Watch gets a 1.78-inch AMOLED panel that gets a 60Hz refresh rate screen which offers 500 nits of peak brightness. You have 100 watch faces to refresh the look and feel of the watch.

The wearable connects to an Android phone or an iPhone via Bluetooth 5.2 and you can sync all the data on the device with the N Health app. Nord Watch has features like the heart-rate sensor, SpO2 monitor, menstrual tracker, stress sensor and more. The watch case is made of zinc alloy along with the silicon strap. It weighs around 52 grams with the strap and you get a magnetic charger in the box.

It also gives you 105 sports modes ranging from cycling and running to swimming and others. Nord Watch also comes with an IP68 rating which makes it dust and water-resistant. It has a 230mAh battery that the company claims will last you for around 10 days on a single charge.

