OnePlus Nord's New OxygenOS 10.5.9 Update Brings Game Space and October 2020 Security Patch

OnePlus has started rolling the OxygenOS 10.5.9 update for the OnePlus Nord smartphone. As expected, the new OxygenOS is rolling out in a staggered manner, and a small percentage of users including those in India, are receiving the update starting today. As per the changelog shared on OnePlus Community forum, the new OxygenOS 10.5.9 carries October Android security patch along with some bug fixes and general system improvements. It also brings a new gaming tools box for "convenient" switches of Fnatic mode.

OnePlus explains that with the Game Space, users will now get notifications in three ways to provide a better gaming experience. There's a quick reply feature in a small window for WhatsApp that can be enabled by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode. The new OxygenOS 10.5.9 also brings a "mis-touch prevention" feature for OnePlus Nord users. Other features with the latest OxygenOS for Nord include improved Bluetooth connection stability and network stability. The company says that users in Europe are also receiving the update with the firmware version 10.5.9.AC01BA.

OnePlus Nord users will be automatically notified once the OxygenOS 10.5.9 arrives on their smartphone. Users can manually check the OTA update's availability by heading to Settings > System > System Updates. Additionally, users who want to provide any feedback about the OTA update can use OnePlus Community app. Meanwhile, OnePlus Nord is slated to get the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 in the coming months. Recently, the OxygenOS 11 started rolling out on the OnePlus 8 series.

OnePlus has also unveiled new OnePlus Nord phones, namely OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord 100. The two phones in terms of specifications, appear to be a toned-down version of the Nord that was launched in July. Both OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord 100 are currently available in European markets and ship with Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.5 out-of-the-box. The phones' availability in India remains unclear.