In June this year, OnePlus announced that it is formally merging with Oppo to become its sub-brand. Now, the company’s have decided to merge their operating systems OxygenOS and ColorOS into a new unified system. OnePlus co-founder and CEO Pete Lau announced the development in a post on the official OnePlus community forum. The new operating system will be a part of the next OnePlus flagship series (may be called OnePlus 10 series) that is planned for 2022. Separately, in a media interaction, Lau also confirmed that OnePlus won’t bring the OnePlus 9T as its new “T" series smartphone. Lau, in his post announcing the OxygenOS and ColorOS merger, said that the new operating system will keep the DNA of OxygenOS and will give users an upgraded experience overall.

Lau said that the teams from OxygenOS and ColorOS that are working on the new unified system will be headed by OxygenOS head Garry C. “By combining our software resources to focus on one unified and upgraded operating system for both OnePlus and Oppo devices globally, we will combine the strengths from both into one even more powerful OS: the fast and smooth, burdenless experience of OxygenOS, and the stability and rich features of ColorOS," the post, titled “OnePlus 2.0 - The Next Step of Our Journey" reads.

Lau said that the teams at OnePlus and Oppo are working to launch the new unified operating system with the next major Android update in 2022. While it is not known what all devices may or may not get the new Android skin, Lau did mention the next generation of OnePlus flagship smartphones will get the new OS.

In his post, the OnePlus CEO also talked about what the company has been working on in the hardware department. He said that OnePlus is “doubling down" on its commitment to improving the camera on OnePlus smartphones. He talked about improving the user experience, and colour performance with Hassleblad with customised sensor and lenses.

In a roundtable interview with The Verge, Lau had said that there will be no OnePlus 9T this year. Now, while there have been reports of a OnePlus 9R T or a OnePlus 9T, there have also been reports of no “T" series smartphone coming from OnePlus this year.

