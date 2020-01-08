OnePlus 'Optimized Charging' Feature Will Help Increase Battery Lifespan

OnePlus has come up with a new feature called “Optimized Charging.” The feature will soon be available on the brand’s devices. The newly announced feature will help users in increasing the lifespan of their phone’s batteries. Reportedly, most smartphone users prefer to charge their phones overnight while they are sleeping, though this is not an ideal practice to follow.

With this upcoming optional feature, the phone will roughly get charged to up to 80 percent of its capacity and will maintain the same for the most part of the night. Based on what the OnePlus device can guess of the user’s routine, the Optimized Charging will indicate the phone’s battery to resume charging around an hour and a half before the user would normally unplug it. This will apparently ensure that the device is charged 100 percent even if it is unplugged a little earlier than its normal time.

If the phone needs to be charged instantly to its full limit then this feature can be turned off with the flick of a switch. The feature is expected to arrive soon on all OnePlus devices, but as of now the date of release has not been confirmed by the company and there is no confirmation whether older OnePlus phones will support this feature.

