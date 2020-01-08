Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

OnePlus 'Optimized Charging' Feature Will Help Increase Battery Lifespan

OnePlus is working on bringing a new feature that will ensure that your phone charges at an optimal speed overnight to extend the lifespan of the battery.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 8, 2020, 6:08 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
OnePlus 'Optimized Charging' Feature Will Help Increase Battery Lifespan
OnePlus is working on bringing a new feature that will ensure that your phone charges at an optimal speed overnight to extend the lifespan of the battery.

OnePlus has come up with a new feature called “Optimized Charging.” The feature will soon be available on the brand’s devices. The newly announced feature will help users in increasing the lifespan of their phone’s batteries. Reportedly, most smartphone users prefer to charge their phones overnight while they are sleeping, though this is not an ideal practice to follow.

With this upcoming optional feature, the phone will roughly get charged to up to 80 percent of its capacity and will maintain the same for the most part of the night. Based on what the OnePlus device can guess of the user’s routine, the Optimized Charging will indicate the phone’s battery to resume charging around an hour and a half before the user would normally unplug it. This will apparently ensure that the device is charged 100 percent even if it is unplugged a little earlier than its normal time.

If the phone needs to be charged instantly to its full limit then this feature can be turned off with the flick of a switch. The feature is expected to arrive soon on all OnePlus devices, but as of now the date of release has not been confirmed by the company and there is no confirmation whether older OnePlus phones will support this feature.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram