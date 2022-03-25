OnePlus Pad 5G May Come With An Old Snapdragon CPU, AMOLED Display And A Big Battery: Specs, Prices Leaked

OnePlus is rumoured to bring its first tablet in the market this year. The OnePlus Pad (rumoured) was earlier this week reported to go into mass production and now, the upcoming Android tablet’s prices and specifications have also been leaked. The leak comes courtesy of a tipster who has hinted on Twitter that the OnePlus Pad 5G may come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, a 10,090mAh battery, Android 12, and more. It is not known as to when the OnePlus Pad will be launched, but it is expected to be unveiled soon, given the reports of it going into mass production.

ONEPLUS PAD PRICE

The tipster, who goes by the username @Shadow_Leak said that the OnePlus Pad 5G may be priced at around CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 36,000). The tipster only hinted at this price and did not give any variant-specific pricing details. The availability details of the OnePlus Pad are also unknown at this point.

ONEPLUS PAD SPECIFICATIONS

According to the leak, the OnePlus Pad 5G may come with a 12.4-inch FHD+ OLED display. The smartphone may be powered by an older Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The tipster said that the OnePlus Pad 5G will come with a big 10,900mAh battery that will support 45W fast charging. The Android tablet will run on Android 12 and it will come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The tipster also said that the OnePlus Pad 5G may come with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter and a 5-megapixel secondary shooter. Up front, the OnePlus Pad 5G may come with an 8-megapixel selfie snapper.

In terms of connectivity, the leak said that the OnePlus Pad 5G may come with a 3.5mm headphone jack and Bluetooth 5.1. Other details were not mentioned in the leak.

