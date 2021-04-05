OnePlus Pay Trademark Registered in India; Should Google Pay, Paytm Worry?

The OnePlus Pay digital wallet may soon arrive in India. According to notable tipster Mukul Sharma, the Chinese smartphone maker has filed a trademark for the in-house digital payment platform in the country, though its exact rollout details remain unclear at the moment. OnePlus had first announced the development of the OnePlus Pay back in 2019 that finally debuted last year in China - with then-flagship OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro smartphones. The digital payment service works with the pre-loaded Wallet app, and users have to set the OnePlus Pay as their default NFC-based payments app. To pay via the NFC-based platform, users can double-press the power button to quickly access the OnePlus Pay. As expected, users would need to save card details for the app to function. Moreover, the phone would only work with NFC-enabled POS devices at local shops, malls, etc.

OnePlus will likely partner with Indian banks or international payments gateway like Mastercard and Visa that are widely popular in the country. It will be interesting to see if the company would bring support for RuPay credit and debit cards for customers in India using the OnePlus Pay service on OnePlus phones. With the launch of OnePlus Pay, the company will join Apple and Samsung in the growing list of smartphone makers that offer their own mobile payments solution. Several third-party apps including messaging apps like WhatsApp supports payment (UPI-based). OnePlus had launched OnePlus Pay to rival popular Chinese digital payments services by WeChat and Alipay offer.

Similarly, the OnePlus Pay service could be expanded to other devices by the company such as the new OnePlus smartwatch or OnePlus Band, eventually. OnePlus rival Xiaomi even has NFC-enabled Mi Band models in China to allow digital, contactless payments. However, the NFC-enabled Mi Bands (or Mi Smart Bands) are yet to debut for the global markets.