OnePlus Phone Under 15000? Report Says OnePlus Clover Will Launch With 6.5-in Display, SD 460

OnePlus Clover budget smartphone is apparently not a mere rumour. According to a report by Android Central, OnePlus is indeed working on a budget smartphone, which will be launched in the coming months. It also reveals an exhaustive set of specifications that OnePlus’ budget smartphone may come with, and most importantly, makes a very interesting pricing claim. According to the rumour, the OnePlus ‘Clover’, which is obviously the working codename for the smartphone, will be priced within the $200 mark. This suggests that in India, which is a crucial market for OnePlus, the smartphone may debut at the sub-Rs 15,000 price point. This, potentially, can throw a spanner into the works of dominant budget smartphone players selling phones under 15k, such as Xiaomi and Samsung.

OnePlus Clover specifications

According to Android Central, the sub-15000 phone by OnePlus will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 460 SoC, paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It will apparently also feature a memory card slot for expanding the amount of available storage. Up front, the OnePlus Clover will reportedly feature a 6.52-inch display with HD+ resolution and 21:9 aspect ratio. It does not mention anything about the front camera, but given OnePlus’ recent design trends, it is likely that the OnePlus Clover will feature a punch hole design for the front camera.

To the rear, the sub-15k OnePlus phone will apparently come with a triple camera setup, which includes a 13MP primary unit, and two 2MP units. The latter two units may be used as a macro photography module and for depth assistance – a configuration that we have seen in other smartphones already. The rear of the smartphone is also said to house a physical fingerprint scanner. All of this is said to be powered by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, which Android Central claims may also be the highlight feature of the smartphone.

After becoming a prominent player in India’s premium smartphone market, OnePlus recently delved back into the sub-Rs 30,000 segment of smartphones in India by launching the mid-premium tier OnePlus Nord. Going forward, reports and rumours have suggested that OnePlus has more than just one smartphone in the works, which may cost even lesser than the Snapdragon 765G-powered Nord. As per recent reports, OnePlus is also working on a Snapdragon 662/665-powered smartphone, and now, a rather strong claim has also slotted the OnePlus Clover into the picture as well.