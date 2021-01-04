OnePlus Phone Users, Good News For You: OxygenOS 11 Will Be Coming To OnePlus 6 And Newer Phones

OnePlus has revealed a bit more information about its plans to update the existing phone line-up to OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11. This means that anyone who is using an older OnePlus phone would be interested. As things stand, OnePlus says that all phones from the OnePlus 6 onwards will be eligible for the OxygenOS 11 update in batches. The OnePlus 8T which was launched a few months ago, already runs OxygenOS 11 out of the box while the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro have received the new updates as well. Now, on to the OnePlus 7T, the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 6 series.

OnePlus says that they are working on the OxygenOS 11 release for the 7 and the 7T series of phones. They did run into some troubles with data decryption on these devices. “We have been working in parallel to release OxygenOS 11 to all these devices at the same time. As you may have heard, when porting Android 11 to the 7 and 7T series, we encountered a data decryption issue in these devices. We worked closely with Qualcomm and, with their support, we are already running a Closed Beta test,” says OnePlus. It is expected that the first OxygenOS 11 Open Beta for the OnePlus 7 and 7T series will land soon.

OnePlus Nord users will also receive the first OxygenOS 11 Open Beta build sometime this week. The data collected from developers and users from this Open Beta build will dictate the timeline for the release of the stable build. OnePlus says that for the OnePlus Nord 105G/100 and the OnePlus 6 as well as OnePlus 6T phones, they will be sharing further timelines about the Open Beta and the final OxygenOS 11 release sometime soon.