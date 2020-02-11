Take the pledge to vote

OnePlus Phones Are Getting Google Assistant's Ambient Mode

The feature has been available on devices like the Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 6.1, Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, Poco F1 and certain Lenovo devices.

OnePlus Phones Are Getting Google Assistant's Ambient Mode
OnePlus has announced that it has started rolling out the Ambient Mode for Google Assistant to some of its phones. However, the rollout will be staged, which means that some users will receive it before others. In a company blog, OnePlus wrote, “By partnering with Google, we are excited to bring the Google Assistant-powered “Ambient Mode” to your OnePlus device (available on OnePlus 3 and above).”

This means that the mode will be available for all OnePlus smartphone right from the OnePlus 3 to the latest OnePlus 7T Pro. Giving insights on the Ambient Mode, the company wrote, “It is a "proactive" Google Assistant experience that is available whenever the device is being charged. You can access proactive information and suggestions on weather, agenda, entertainment, reminders, and more. The feature can also be used to turn a phone into a digital photo frame or as the interface to control smart home devices, such as lights, or music players.”

The phone maker also explained the steps to use the Google Assistant Ambient Mode. To do so, one needs to connect their OnePlus device to a charger, click the notification and follow the guidance to finish the setup process. The feature can also be enabled by selecting Google App Settings > Assistant > Devices (Phone).

Google had announced the feature at IFA last year. This mode turns your Android smartphone or tablet into a smart display by showing information from your calendar, the current weather, your notifications, your reminders, music controls, and your smart home controls. It can even show photos from Google Photos, turning your smartphone or tablet into a digital photo frame.

