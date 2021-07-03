OnePlus Phones Will Continue Running OxygenOS After Latter Merges with Oppo ColorOS

OnePlus phones in India and other global markets apart from China will continue running on OxygenOS, the present and critically acclaimed custom Android interface. The update comes after OnePlus said that its OxygenOS will be merged with Oppo ColorOS. However, the company has now confirmed that the merger will largely be applicable to the underlying code resources. In other words, OxygenOS will continue to look and feel the way it presently does, while OnePlus integrates its code resources with Oppo’s ColorOS. According to reports, the move will allow OnePlus to manage its resources better, therefore allowing the brand to commit more, extended software updates to its users.

The move comes after OnePlus announced that the brand was being ‘integrated’ with fellow BBK Electronics brand, Oppo. While it is not clear as to exactly what would this mean for the way OnePlus and its devices work, for the moment, OnePlus looks set to continue working the way it always has. The brand has previously also shared some resources with Oppo, but the integration likely means even more resource sharing between the two companies. OnePlus enjoys more popularity in global markets including India, while Oppo is often seen as more of a budget player. This has allowed OnePlus to offer increasingly premium and flagship devices, standing alongside Samsung as one of the biggest brands in the premium Android devices space.

As for OxygenOS, the custom Android UI will also likely continue with the feature set it presents right now. OnePlus has laid out a software update plan for all of its devices applicable from the OnePlus 8 and newer, which promise three major Android upgrades and four years of security updates for flagship T and R series phones, two upgrades and three years of security updates for Nord and Nord CE phones, and one upgrade and the same number of security updates for Nord N series phones. The update also somewhat classifies the hierarchy of devices in OnePlus’ portfolio, if that’s of any importance to anyone.

Users, for now, should be happy enough to note that the critically acclaimed OxygenOS experience will continue to remain as is, especially since Oppo’s ColorOS doesn’t quite have the same reputation, at least in India. However, what the future holds remains a different argument altogether.

