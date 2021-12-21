OnePlus Planning to Launch Two New Smart TVs in India

OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch two new smart TVs in India. According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the company will launch two models available in 32-inch and 43-inch display sizes. OnePlus already sells a bunch of smart TVs in India under its mid-budget U-series that come in three display sizes of 50, 55, and 65 inches. All three models offer 4K resolution (3840×2160 pixels) with HDR10+ support. The flagship OnePlus Q1 TV series includes two 55-inch models with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, but with a better sound system. The budget OnePlus TV Y Series includes three models (32, 40, and 43 inches) with up to Full-HD resolution.

Details about the new OnePlus 32-inch and 43-inch models remain unclear, and the launch date is yet to be specified. The new variants may launch early next year and have better screen resolution. The new models may run on Google TV OS or Android-based OxygenPlay 2.0. The OnePlus TVs will also rival smart TVs by TCL, Xiaomi, and Samsung in India.

[Exclusive] OnePlus will soon launch new smart TVs in India. As per the intel that I’ve received, we can expect (at least) a 32-inch and a 43-inch variant.#OnePlus— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) December 20, 2021

Meanwhile, the company has announced the launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro in China in January. The smartphone is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and carry Hasslebald-tuned cameras. It may also launch the vanilla OnePlus 10 alongside the Pro smartphone. Separately, leaks suggest the launch of a OnePlus Nord 2 CE smartphone in India soon. The device recently received the BIS certification and succeed the OnePlus Nord CE. In terms of specifications, the new OnePlus Nord 2 CE might come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, the latest MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset paired with up to 128GB of storage, but there could be a 256GB option as well. Other rumoured specifications associated with the smartphone include a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel snapper at the front for selfies. It could house a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.